Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $88,627.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00753915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.09 or 0.07705210 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

