CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

