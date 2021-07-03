CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after buying an additional 180,080 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,027,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.91 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

