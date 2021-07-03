Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $213.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.50 million and the highest is $225.18 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

CDE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 1,994,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after buying an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

