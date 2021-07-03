Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

COHU opened at $36.22 on Friday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

