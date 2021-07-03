Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $821.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

