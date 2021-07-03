Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

