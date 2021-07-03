Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $17.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.
CXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
