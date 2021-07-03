Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

