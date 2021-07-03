Comparing Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.53) -2.08 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.77 million ($0.62) -4.60

Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -64.05% -55.01% Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aprea Therapeutics and Panbela Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.91%. Panbela Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats Aprea Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

