Comparing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 11.91, suggesting that its stock price is 1,091% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for All For One Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 3 0 2.43

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 183.72 -$7.11 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.64 $17.23 million ($3.72) -22.44

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

