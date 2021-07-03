Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,862. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

