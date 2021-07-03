ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

COP stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

