Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

