CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $146,327.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00318129 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,882,638 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

