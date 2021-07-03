Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Kenneth Cunningham Sells 50,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Kenneth Cunningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$21,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,356.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Copperbank Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.78 price target for the company.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

