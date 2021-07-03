Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 948,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,455. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.