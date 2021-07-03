Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CREX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 349,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

