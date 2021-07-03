Credit Suisse AG Acquires 21,781 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.