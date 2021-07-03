Credit Suisse AG Acquires 70,587 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

