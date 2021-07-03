Credit Suisse AG Has $15.51 Million Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.