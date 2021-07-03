Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,580 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

