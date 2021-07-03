Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMI. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,387.31 ($18.13).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 894 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

