Critical Review: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) versus Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Atomera presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $399.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atomera and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,117.85 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 20.39 $164.38 million $3.52 106.91

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81% Monolithic Power Systems 18.65% 18.23% 14.40%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Atomera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.