Critical Survey: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) vs. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Vislink Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 12.01 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $22.88 million 5.99 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -73.14% -60.11% -43.59%

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Vislink Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE5100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

