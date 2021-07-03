Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) & Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Financial Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Veritec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 645.92 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.49 Veritec $440,000.00 4.54 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Veritec has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Veritec -265.27% N/A -512.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown ElectroKinetics and Veritec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.50%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Veritec.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Veritec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

