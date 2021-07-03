CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $202,428.81 and $1,535.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00260488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

