CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

