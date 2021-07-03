Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

