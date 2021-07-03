Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $5.28 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 3.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.88. The stock had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

