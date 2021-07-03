Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.