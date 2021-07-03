Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $516.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.01 and a 12-month high of $527.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

