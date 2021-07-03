Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $332,280,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

