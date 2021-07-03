CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $73.48

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.48, but opened at $64.16. CureVac shares last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 40,120 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

