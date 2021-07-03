Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Thursday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

