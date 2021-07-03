Darryl Auguste Sells 809 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Darryl Auguste sold 274 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $8,299.46.

EverQuote stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

