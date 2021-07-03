Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,853,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATDS opened at $6.00 on Friday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

