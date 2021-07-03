Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DBRM opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile
