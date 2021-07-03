Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBRM opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Get Daybreak Oil and Gas alerts:

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.