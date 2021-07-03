DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

DBV Technologies stock remained flat at $$5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,213. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

