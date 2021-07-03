Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (DCRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of DCRB opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCRB. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

