Decentral Games (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $29.76 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and $544,115.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.26 or 0.00307066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 280,048 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

