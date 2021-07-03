Dennis Patrick Morris Acquires 30,618 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 30,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Patrick Morris bought 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,856.00.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

