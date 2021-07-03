Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $126.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

FANG opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

