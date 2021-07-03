Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

