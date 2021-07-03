DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.46 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

