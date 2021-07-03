Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 877,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

