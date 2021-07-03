Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 59,306 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $261,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,484,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

