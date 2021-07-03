Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $303,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.86 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

