Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $288.71 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.34 and a 1-year high of $193.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

