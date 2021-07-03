Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $306,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

